Future's Final Collection for Lanvin Lab Is Here

Future’s latest collaboration with Lanvin Lab has hit.

The collection is inspired by skate footwear, and reveals his “innermost passion with a tribute to classic streetwear and Lanvin’s couture heritage,” according to a press release. Pieces include Pluto’s eagle, his personal emblem—a nod to NASA and the rapper’s nickname.

“Fashion is art; it’s self-expression, just like music,” Future said in a statement. “They’re both creative outlets in the human experience.”

The 40-year-old's collab debuts a new sneaker silhouette, the Lanvin Cash. The collection also includes other accessories like small leather goods and distressed denim. Get a look at some of the pieces below.