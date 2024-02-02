Fans Clown Tyrese Haliburton's Outfit, Again

Tyrese Haliburton isn’t the MVP of NBA style.

The Indiana Pacers point guard took his recent injury as an opportunity to get some fits off. But fans have been steadily clowning him, again questioning his fashion choices at the Pacers’ game against the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Haliburton returned to the court last night after missing five games. According to sportskeeda.com, the 23-year-old wore a $9,200 double-breasted, leather coat from Prada, tied at the waist.