Fans Clown Tyrese Haliburton's Outfit, Again

The Indiana Pacers point guard returned to the court on Thursday night.

Feb 02, 2024
Getty/Ron Hoskins
Tyrese Haliburton isn’t the MVP of NBA style.

The Indiana Pacers point guard took his recent injury as an opportunity to get some fits off. But fans have been steadily clowning him, again questioning his fashion choices at the Pacers’ game against the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Haliburton returned to the court last night after missing five games. According to sportskeeda.com, the 23-year-old wore a $9,200 double-breasted, leather coat from Prada, tied at the waist.

Fans had a field day.

This isn’t the first time Haliburton’s been roasted for his clothes. In January, he was teased for wearing a newsboy cap and sleeveless vest, Outkick writing that he was dressed as “the love child of a photographer and a 1930s trolley operator.”

Back in December, he donned a similar newsboy cap and gray jacket, in what For the Win described as a steel mill worker’s uniform from the early 1900s.

The Pacers lost by just four points during Thursday night’s game, with the Knicks winning 109-105.

