Over 50 Pieces From Balmain's New Collection Stolen Ahead of Paris Fashion Week

At least 50 designs from Balmain's newest collection have been stolen after a delivery truck was robbed ahead of Paris Fashion Week.

On Sunday, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing took to Instagram to announce the news, revealing the brand was robbed of "more than 50" pieces that were set to be unveiled as part of the 2024 Spring/Summer collection later this month.

“This morning I woke up with the smile, starting the fittings for my next show at 9 a.m. and this is what happened…50 Balmain pieces stolen," Rousteing wrote. "Our delivery was hijacked. The [truck] got stolen. Thank god, the driver is safe."