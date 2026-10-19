Jordyn Woods Takes Her Knicks-Famous Fashion Brand to NYC With First Pop-Up

The pop-up runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 31 and November 1 at Shopify NY, 131 Greene Street in Manhattan.

The 2023-launched label has expanded from dresses into footwear and handbags, including the custom orange Tux Clutch Mini that became a courtside good-luck charm during the Knicks’ championship run.

Jordyn Woods will bring WOODS by Jordyn offline for its first physical retail experience, a two-day Shopify-powered pop-up in SoHo.

Jordyn Woods is taking her fashion empire offline and bringing it straight to New York City. According to EBONY, the entrepreneur is opening the first physical retail experience for her clothing and accessories label, WOODS by Jordyn, with a two-day pop-up in SoHo over Halloween weekend. Running October 31 through November 1, the Shopify-powered event will give customers their first opportunity to shop the brand in person. Woods announced the event on Instagram, revealing that the pop-up will take place at Shopify NY on Greene Street. The temporary storefront marks a major expansion for WOODS by Jordyn, which launched in 2023, focused on dresses, and later expanded into handbags and footwear.

"What started as a dream is becoming something so much bigger, and getting to bring WOODS to life in one of my favorite cities is such a full-circle moment," Woods wrote. The New York launch follows a particularly successful year for Woods, whose accessories became part of one of the NBA's biggest stories. During the New York Knicks' championship run, Woods regularly appeared courtside to support her then-fiancé, Karl-Anthony Towns, carrying a custom orange clutch from her own label. What began as a fashion choice quickly became a superstition as the Knicks continued winning. "I created a sample of the Tux Clutch Mini specifically for the playoffs," Woods previously said. "I wore it for Game 1 during one of my TikTok GRWMs, and ever since then we've kept winning, so now it's officially become the lucky bag."

The ritual became so recognizable that Woods made headlines when a special security policy at Madison Square Garden threatened to keep the accessory out of a Finals game. "Even the news knows how important the bag is," Woods joked on Instagram after a local reporter questioned whether she could receive an exception. The Knicks ultimately captured their first NBA championship since 1973, and Woods' handbag earned another distinction: a temporary exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum. The display linked her growing fashion business to the city's art scene, where she and Towns have also built relationships with prominent artists and collectors. The couple, who married in August, recently curated a Sotheby's Contemporary Curated auction featuring works by Andy Warhol, George Condo, Roy Lichtenstein, and other major artists. Their selections reflected personal experiences, including Towns' family losses during the COVID-19 pandemic and memories from the couple's relationship. Now, Woods is turning that visibility into a brick-and-mortar experience for her customers.