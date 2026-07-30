Jordyn Woods Says Size Inclusivity Is Going Backward in the ‘Ozempic Era’

Motivated by her own struggles to find stylish clothes that fit, Woods built a size-inclusive business portfolio—launching SECNDNTURE activewear (XS–2X), a Boohoo capsule, the FrstPlace fitness platform, and now her Woods by Jordyn clothing and accessories line—rooted in embracing her individuality and learning to love her body.

As a curve model signed in 2015, she helped normalize plus-size visibility with campaigns for brands like ASOS, Aerie, Lane Bryant, Christian Siriano, Good American, Addition Elle, and Yeezy, culminating in a Cosmopolitan UK cover in 2019.

Jordyn Woods says the “Ozempic era” is pulling fashion backward toward extreme thinness after years of progress on size inclusivity, but insists she won’t chase the new skinny standard and will keep advocating for diverse bodies even as her own weight fluctuates.

Jordyn Woods helped push fashion beyond its obsession with one body type. Now she says the Ozempic era is threatening to drag it backward. “We were taking some steps forward, and now I think in the Ozempic era we’re taking a few steps back,” Woods told Bustle for its July “Up Close” cover story. “Everyone’s skinny now. The bug hasn’t caught me yet.” The 28-year-old model and entrepreneur has no plans to chase the industry’s latest standard. Her body may change, she said, but her commitment to size inclusivity will not.

“It’s not hard for me,” Woods said of remaining an advocate. “My weight’s going to fluctuate. I’m going to be skinnier sometimes. I’m human.” GLP-1 medications have transformed the celebrity weight-loss conversation—and pushed extreme thinness back into the spotlight. For Woods, that shift hits close to home. Long before body inclusivity became a corporate talking point, she was building a career in an industry that rarely made space for women with curves. Woods signed with Wilhelmina Models’ Curve Division in 2015 after being discovered on Instagram. She quickly landed work with ASOS, Aerie and Torrid’s Lovesick brand before walking her first major runway for Lane Bryant and Christian Siriano in 2016. Her New York Fashion Week debut followed in 2017. The bookings kept coming. Woods became an early face of Good American, modeled for Addition Elle and appeared in Yeezy Season 6’s much-discussed Kim Kardashian lookalike campaign. By 2019, she was on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK. But Woods did more than model size-inclusive clothing. She began making it.