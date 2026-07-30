GET THE APP

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Style

Jordyn Woods Says Size Inclusivity Is Going Backward in the ‘Ozempic Era’

The model and designer opens up about resisting the new skinny standard, building size-inclusive brands, and why her advocacy won’t change with her body.

Jordyn Woods Talks Being a Plus-Sized Model in the 'Ozempic Era'
Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Key Takeaways

  • Jordyn Woods says the “Ozempic era” is pulling fashion backward toward extreme thinness after years of progress on size inclusivity, but insists she won’t chase the new skinny standard and will keep advocating for diverse bodies even as her own weight fluctuates.
  • As a curve model signed in 2015, she helped normalize plus-size visibility with campaigns for brands like ASOS, Aerie, Lane Bryant, Christian Siriano, Good American, Addition Elle, and Yeezy, culminating in a Cosmopolitan UK cover in 2019.
  • Motivated by her own struggles to find stylish clothes that fit, Woods built a size-inclusive business portfolio—launching SECNDNTURE activewear (XS–2X), a Boohoo capsule, the FrstPlace fitness platform, and now her Woods by Jordyn clothing and accessories line—rooted in embracing her individuality and learning to love her body.

Jordyn Woods helped push fashion beyond its obsession with one body type. Now she says the Ozempic era is threatening to drag it backward.

“We were taking some steps forward, and now I think in the Ozempic era we’re taking a few steps back,” Woods told Bustle for its July “Up Close” cover story. “Everyone’s skinny now. The bug hasn’t caught me yet.”

The 28-year-old model and entrepreneur has no plans to chase the industry’s latest standard. Her body may change, she said, but her commitment to size inclusivity will not.

“It’s not hard for me,” Woods said of remaining an advocate. “My weight’s going to fluctuate. I’m going to be skinnier sometimes. I’m human.”

GLP-1 medications have transformed the celebrity weight-loss conversation—and pushed extreme thinness back into the spotlight. For Woods, that shift hits close to home. Long before body inclusivity became a corporate talking point, she was building a career in an industry that rarely made space for women with curves.

Woods signed with Wilhelmina Models’ Curve Division in 2015 after being discovered on Instagram. She quickly landed work with ASOS, Aerie and Torrid’s Lovesick brand before walking her first major runway for Lane Bryant and Christian Siriano in 2016. Her New York Fashion Week debut followed in 2017.

The bookings kept coming. Woods became an early face of Good American, modeled for Addition Elle and appeared in Yeezy Season 6’s much-discussed Kim Kardashian lookalike campaign. By 2019, she was on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK.

But Woods did more than model size-inclusive clothing. She began making it.

In 2018, she launched SECNDNTURE, an activewear brand offering sizes from XS through 2X. A Boohoo capsule collection followed in 2019, along with her FrstPlace fitness platform in 2021. She now runs Woods by Jordyn, her independent clothing and accessories company, as its founder and creative force.

“There wasn’t an activewear line that was super quality and affordable and size-inclusive,” Woods previously told People about creating SECNDNTURE. “So I decided, ‘Why not make my own’?”

The mission was personal. Woods has recalled dreading trips to the mall because stylish clothes were rarely available in her size. Instead, she often wore oversized shirts belonging to her father or brother.

“I knew I couldn’t find anything that would fit me or look cute,” she said.

Modeling eventually changed how Woods saw herself. “I realized that my individuality was my greatest gift,” she said, adding that she learned “you have to love” the body she had.

Related Stories

Jordyn Woods Launches SOFT TOUCH Affordable Loungewear
Style

Jordyn Woods Just Dropped a New Affordable Loungewear Line

Woods has partnered with Adore Me to launch the line.

Bernadette Giacomazzo324 days ago
Jordyn Woods Complains That She Can't Bring Her 'Lucky Bag' to Support Knicks Boo Karl-Anthony Towns
Sports

Jordyn Woods’ ‘Lucky Bag’ Meets Knicks NBA Finals No-Bag Rule

The courtside accessory has become part of Woods’ playoff superstition while supporting fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks’ Finals run.

Bernadette Giacomazzo60 days ago
Karl-Anthony Towns' 17,000 Sq. Ft. Mansion Sold for $4.75M
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns Sells Massive Minnesota Mansion for $4.75M

The NBA All-Star’s 17,000-square-foot Medina estate sold earlier this month, just over a year after his trade to the New York Knicks.

Bernadette Giacomazzo213 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
4
MusicDame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'
5
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks
6
SneakersTravis Scott's Nike Air Force 1 'Ice Blue' Is Releasing This Fall

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App