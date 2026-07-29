Blac Chyna’s ‘Sober Mine’ Memoir Reveals the Pain Behind Her Public Reinvention

Now studying divinity and focused on raising her children King Cairo and Dream outside of social media pressures, White says "Sober Mine" is ultimately about hope, aiming to show that freedom, sobriety, forgiveness, and transformation are available to anyone struggling with addiction, shame, depression, fear, or identity.

The book dives into her battle with alcohol, her decision to remove cosmetic enhancements, get baptized, and step away from the "Blac Chyna" persona, which she frames as a story of feeling "broken, lost, ashamed" and discovering that "no matter how far you fall, healing is possible."

Blac Chyna, now embracing her birth name Angela R. White, will release a memoir titled "Sober Mine: Letting Go of Blac Chyna and Living My Faith" on Jan. 12, 2027 via HarperCollins’ Amistad imprint, chronicling her journey through addiction, sobriety, and faith-driven reinvention.

Blac Chyna is ready to tell the story behind one of entertainment's most public reinventions. The entrepreneur, born Angela R. White, has announced a new memoir, Sober Mine: Letting Go of Blac Chyna and Living My Faith, arriving Jan. 12, 2027, through HarperCollins' Amistad imprint. The book promises an unfiltered look at her journey through addiction, sobriety, faith and the decision to leave the Blac Chyna persona behind. The memoir marks White's most personal project to date. According to People, Sober Mine explores her battle with alcohol addiction while documenting the process of rebuilding her life from the inside out. It follows a series of major life changes that began in 2022, including getting sober, removing cosmetic enhancements and being baptized—steps she has publicly described as part of embracing a new chapter.

"For years, people knew me for headlines, opinions and assumptions, but now they'll have the opportunity to hear directly from my heart," White said in a statement. Calling the memoir "not just a story about where I've been, it's about who God helped me become," she reflected on feeling "broken, lost, ashamed" and believing she might never get another chance. She added that the book is "proof that no matter how far you fall, healing is possible" and said she hopes readers walk away believing they are "never too far gone." The announcement is the latest milestone in a transformation White has steadily shared with the public. After first gaining fame as a model, entrepreneur and reality TV personality, she has increasingly focused on life beyond celebrity headlines. Speaking after dissolving her facial fillers, White explained that she simply wanted "to start fresh, clean," describing the decision as a personal choice rather than a statement about anyone else. That shift has extended to her life as a mother. White, who shares 13-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga and 9-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian, recently revealed that keeping her children grounded is a top priority.