Blac Chyna Is Getting Into Women’s Basketball With New 3x3 Team

White’s move into women’s basketball aligns with her broader reinvention—she’s sober, studying divinity, writing a 2027 memoir about leaving the Blac Chyna persona, and prioritizing faith, family, and keeping her kids offline.

The team extends her Hearts Pure Cosmetics brand into sports with black-and-pink “Focus. Discipline. Elevate.” branding and plugs into the 3’s League OC ecosystem founded by ex-UCLA player Blake Arnet and co-founded by NBA vet Darren Collison.

Angela White (formerly Blac Chyna) is launching Hearts Pure Elite, an Olympic-style 3x3 women’s basketball team debuting Aug. 30 at Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach with high school standouts Zulymar “Zu” Velazquez, Tatyana Aubry, Deja Smith, and Sky Newsome.

Blac Chyna is taking her next venture to the basketball court. The entrepreneur, who now goes by her birth name Angela R. White, is launching Hearts Pure Elite, an Olympic-style 3x3 basketball team built around young female athletes and an effort to support women’s sports.

Per the event flier, Hearts Pure Elite will make its competitive debut on August 30 at a tournament hosted by 3’s League OC at Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach, California. The four-player roster features high school standouts Zulymar “Zu” Velazquez, Tatyana Aubry, Deja Smith and Sky Newsome. The tournament runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The new team also expands one of White’s existing businesses into sports. Hearts Pure Elite takes its name from Hearts Pure Cosmetics, her beauty brand, and carries over its black-and-pink branding. Promotional material for the squad declares, “Focus. Discipline. Elevate,” and describes the group as “more than a team” and “a movement.” Its first tournament brings Hearts Pure Elite into an established basketball network. 3’s League OC was founded by former UCLA basketball player Blake Arnet and co-founded by NBA veteran Darren Collison, who spent more than a decade in the league and had multiple stints with the Indiana Pacers during his career. For White, 38, the move into women’s basketball arrives during a period in which she has increasingly expanded her public identity beyond the Blac Chyna persona. In July, White announced Sober Mine: Letting Go of Blac Chyna and Living My Faith, a memoir scheduled for release on January 12, 2027. The book will detail her experience with alcohol addiction, getting sober in 2022 and embracing her faith.