Kai Cenat Got Kicked Out of a Chrome Hearts Store Live on Stream

Twitch superstar Kai Cenat attempted to livestream from inside a Chrome Hearts store without asking permission and it didn't go too well.

The streamer, who confirmed a partnership with Nike earlier this month, recently broadcast a shopping trip to his viewers but there was one store he was almost immediately turned away from. After addressing his viewers by talking into the camera, a member of staff inside the Chrome Hearts store approached him and told him to cut it out.

"No recording," the employee said, which Cenat briefly ignored before he repeated himself. Cenat asked, "No recording?" and the staff member confirmed, "Not in here, bud. Sorry. You just can't record here, this is straight from the boss." Cenat, looking defeated and somewhat annoyed, said, "alright" and walked out of the store with his camera guy.

Additionally, someone who is part of Cenat's stream team implied that Chrome Hearts could "get more exposure" by allowing him to shop there, which is a funny thing to suggest.