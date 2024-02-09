Kai Cenat Confirms Partnership With Nike

Kai Cenat has officially inked a partnership with Nike, with the content creator and streamer confirming the news during his recent livestream.

"I would like to announce that we are officially a part of the Nike family," Cenat enthusiastically said on his stream yesterday. "This has been a long time waiting."

Despite Cenat confirming his new deal with the global sportswear brand, the terms of the partnership were not revealed. It's also worth mentioning that Cenat is the first streamer to join the Nike family.

Shortly after Cenat made the announcement, he confirmed that he had "something big" planned with Nike for an upcoming in-real-life (IRL) stream in Las Vegas. Cenat is also participating in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game for Team Shannon on Feb. 16, so it's expected that he will be wearing Nikes at some capacity for the event.

Nike did not immediately respond to request for comment on the new deal.