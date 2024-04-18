Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Getting a Converse Signature Sneaker

Rumors began to circulate late last month that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on the verge of receiving a signature basketball shoe. Today, Converse confirmed that the Oklahoma City Thunder star has signed an extension with the brand, which will include the release of a signature collection next year.

Just moments ago, the footwear company and Gilgeous-Alexander announced that they have agreed to a multi-year contract extension. In the new deal, Gilgeous-Alexander has been named as a creative director of Converse Basketball, which will go into effect in September. Converse also announced that Gilgeous-Alexander is receiving a signature hoops shoe and apparel set to release in 2025.

"Together, Shai and Converse will bring a hands-on approach to the creation, execution, and overall aesthetic of his collections, which will provide a new style-driven perspective, taking inspiration from various aspects of his life," Converse said about the future of the partnership with Gilgeous-Alexander.

On the court, Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the top candidates to win the 2023-24 NBA Most Valuable Player award, averaging 30.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season while leading the Thunder to the number one seed in the Western Conference.

Per Converse, additional details regarding Gilgeous-Alexander's involvement with the brand will be announced in the coming months.