Ice Spice Reacts to Top 50 NYC Rappers List: 'I Was Just Happy to Be There'

On the latest Complex cover story, The Bronx native, who came in at No. 50, didn't have much of a response, saying, "I was just happy to be there." There will always be people who have their doubts about an artist experiences sudden popularity and fame, and Ice was no different. However, the "Pretty Girl" rapper tells Complex that she only values the opinion of a select few.

"The critics," Ice said. "Because they actually study music and care about it. So I feel like I’d rather hear their opinion. ​​I'm more interested in that because at least it’ll be paragraphs explaining why they feel that way and I'll be able to understand the person better versus just one little hateful ass comment from a private page. At least there's an author and a face attached."

As for those who question if she is a "lyrical rapper," Ice Spice is a step ahead of the conversation, admitting her lyrics are "super simple," but that's all part of the plan. "I want them to be digestible, I don't want them to fly over people's heads and they never catch it," she explained. "I want people to hear it right away and be like, 'OK, that was cute.' But it's also fun at the same time."



