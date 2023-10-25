Drake Drops New 'For All the Dogs' Merch

New merch for Drake’s For All the Dogs album is finally here.

The latest drop, available now on DrakeRelated, includes three shirts and a hoodie.

The black “Heavenly Father” tee has a screen-printed illustration of Drake’s 6-year-old son Adonis on the front as he rocks cornrows and headphones while accompanied by a puppy. The other tees include the “Terzian” shirt with a “7969” graphic and a white “Pinky Promise” tee inspired by his “Bahama Promises” track. The most colorful part of the set is the blue “FATD” hoodie, retailing at $225, with printed graphics of hands, dogs, and angels all around.