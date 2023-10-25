Drake Drops New 'For All the Dogs' Merch

New merch for Drake’s For All the Dogs album is finally here.
The latest drop, available now on DrakeRelated, includes three shirts and a hoodie.
The black “Heavenly Father” tee has a screen-printed illustration of Drake’s 6-year-old son Adonis on the front as he rocks cornrows and headphones while accompanied by a puppy. The other tees include the “Terzian” shirt with a “7969” graphic and a white “Pinky Promise” tee inspired by his “Bahama Promises” track. The most colorful part of the set is the blue “FATD” hoodie, retailing at $225, with printed graphics of hands, dogs, and angels all around.
A T-shirt with the Dogs album cover art drawn by Adonis was part of a separate drop first released in August, and remains available on the website.
It’s not clear if more merch is on the way, including physical copies of For All the Dogs on CD or vinyl.
You might remember that Drake kicked off the Dogs era with merch—sort of. In June, the rapper revealed through newspaper ads that a poetry book he co-wrote, Titles Ruin Everything, was on the way and meant to accompany the album. Following the publication of an article where award-winning poets critiqued Drake’s book, he reached out to Complex via DM to suggest getting the “baddest Instagram girls” to review it. Which we did.