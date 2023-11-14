ASAP Rocky Unveils Puma x F1 Collection Ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

ASAP Rocky has the need for speed with his latest brand collaboration.
The rapper is set to debut his new Puma x F1 collection at the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Prix on Nov. 17 with a special pop-up event.
The capsule collection blends fashion, streetwear, and elements of motorsports. Items in the collection include long-sleeve tees with removable racing gloves, shorts with a removable apron, denim pants with built-in knee padding, distressed hats, and balaclavas.
The Vegas pop-up will also offer fans an exclusive customization station with more Rocky-inspired accessories and other add-ons.
Rocky was named Creative Director of Puma x F1 in October. According to a press release, his collaboration with the clothing brand will expand beyond the next few years as he works on lifestyle apparel, campaign visuals, activations, and more.
"I feel like the fans don’t have enough of a connection to their favorite drivers. I want the fans to be able to wear the same clothes they see on the track in their daily lives," Rocky told Complex last month.
Details about additional collections and retailer availability will be revealed at a later date. See more campaign images below.