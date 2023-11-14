ASAP Rocky Unveils Puma x F1 Collection Ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

ASAP Rocky has the need for speed with his latest brand collaboration.

The rapper is set to debut his new Puma x F1 collection at the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Prix on Nov. 17 with a special pop-up event.

The capsule collection blends fashion, streetwear, and elements of motorsports. Items in the collection include long-sleeve tees with removable racing gloves, shorts with a removable apron, denim pants with built-in knee padding, distressed hats, and balaclavas.