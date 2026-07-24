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Mary J. Blige will bring her new residency 'Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story' to Las Vegas this spring.
Music

Mary J. Blige Announces ‘My Life, My Story’ Las Vegas Residency

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is heading to Las Vegas this spring for a 10-night residency.

Alex Gonzalez195 days ago
Kelly Price is pictured on the left at an event, wearing a black outfit with a "K" necklace. On the right, Mia X is performing on stage at ComplexCon 2025, holding a microphone.
Music

Kelly Price Was Mia X's Assistant During Verzuz: 'I Had Towels and Water'

After fans questioned her appearance, the R&B icon explained her onstage role in supporting the No Limit rapper.

Alex Ocho272 days ago
Four male performers on stage, each with distinct tattoos and jewelry, wearing casual and stylish outfits, performing energetically.
Music

Watch Yeat, Peso Pluma, and Clipse Take Over ComplexCon 2025

The three headliners kicked off ComplexCon 2025 with explosive sets, surprise guests, and more.

Alex Ocho273 days ago
Marcus Morris Sr.
Sports

Marcus Morris Denies Casino Fraud Accusations: 'F**k Vegas'

The NBA veteran and ESPN analyst was arrested in Florida and accused of committing fraud.

Joe Price359 days ago
Beyoncé in a black leather outfit with a matching hat and sunglasses, smiling on stage with wavy blonde hair.
Style

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Returns to the U.S. — Shop Rodeo-Inspired Fits for the Show

Complex Shop has everything you need to complete your 'Cowboy Carter' Tour outfit.

Alex Ocho395 days ago
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Bruno Mars, wearing sunglasses and a dark suit, smiles at an event.
Music

Bruno Mars Extends Las Vegas Residency Yet Again

The '24K Magic' singer will keep the party going at the Park MGM's Dolby Live theater this summer, definitely of his own free will and unrelated to any alleged gambling debt.

Alex Ocho452 days ago
Khabib Nurmagomedov, wearing a black UFC jacket, sits at a table with a thoughtful expression.
Sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov Kicked Off Plane Over Exit Row Dispute (UPDATE)

Footage circulating online showed the former UFC fighter in verbal dispute with Alaska Airlines staff.

Alex Ocho559 days ago
Ja Rule in a tuxedo and sunglasses on the left, and 50 Cent in a studded jacket and cap on the right.
Music

Ja Rule Responds After Las Vegas Blogger Slams 50 Cent’s Residency

"It really felt like he didn't want to be there," said a Vegas influencer in her viral review of 50 Cent's Vegas residency.

Alex Ocho570 days ago
50 Cent and Danielle Fishel pose together at an event
Music

50 Cent Says Danielle Fishel Will Be ‘Fine Forever’

Fishell, who played Topanga in 'Boy Meets World,' watched the G-Unit rapper perform at his Las Vegas residency.

Alex Ocho571 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly looking away from the camera wearing a white graphic t-shirt, earrings, nose rings
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Says He Lost $50,000 Playing Blackjack in Las Vegas During Show

The rapper-singer also asked fans to stream his latest single to help recover his loss.

Alex Ocho714 days ago
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Bruno Mars at a music event wearing a white fedora, sunglasses, and a black suit with a white shirt
Music

MGM Denies Claim Bruno Mars Has $50 Million Gambling Debt With Casino (UPDATE)

The singer struck a long-term residency deal with MGM in 2016.

Alex Ocho861 days ago
Style

ASAP Rocky Unveils Puma x F1 Collection Ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

The rapper and newly appointed creative director for Puma x F1 is set to launch his inaugural capsule collection for the brand this week.

Alex Ocho985 days ago
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets drives on Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors
Sports

The Raptors Have the Second-Best Odds of Acquiring Kevin Durant in a Trade

The Toronto Raptors' betting chances of acquiring Kevin Durant in a trade have soared to +250 as of Tuesday, giving them the second-best odds in the league.

Alex Nino Gheciu1481 days ago
Tory Lanez performs at Cavali New York on February 22, 2020
Music

Tory Lanez Detained After TSA Found 'Large' Amounts of Weed in His Bag at Vegas Airport, Released Shortly After

Tory Lanez was briefly detained by TSA agents at Las Vegas Airport after a large amount of marijuana was allegedly discovered in one of his bags.

Joe Price1546 days ago
A physical retail location for Savage X Fenty is pictured
Style

Here's a Look Inside Rihanna's First Savage X Fenty Retail Store Location

Rihanna said she wanted to give consumers something they've "never seen before" with the launch of the first physical retail location for Savage X Fenty.

Trace William Cowen1643 days ago
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Adele announces that her tour dates have been postponed.
Music

Adele Tearfully Announces Postponement of Her Las Vegas Residency Due to 'Delivery Delays and COVID'

Adele took to social media to announce the postponement of her upcoming residency at the Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas. Rescheduled dates are forthcoming.

Jose Martinez1647 days ago

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