How Hugo Boss Is Tapping Into Streetwear to Reach the Gen Z Consumer

So far, the changes have worked. In 2023, the company reported that sales grew 15 percent to a record level of €4.197 billion. In the past, sales haven’t grown beyond €4 billion. Now the company is setting its sights on building a stronger relationship with a younger customer in hopes that they can also help fuel growth, and they are using the denim category as a way in.

“Denim has always been a product category loved by younger generations and rooted in youth culture,” says Falcioni. “As we continue to establish HUGO as the brand of choice for the social generation, we saw an opportunity to offer a differentiated line with denim at the core.”

According to Falcioni, the HUGO main line focuses on elevated streetwear and contemporary styling, while the Hugo Blue line offers complimentary styles with denim at the core along with casualwear and a variety of gender-neutral items. The collection includes denim in all iterations—jeans, skirts, cargo skirts, trench coats, shirts, and shorts.T-shirts and hoodies come in blue, black, and white. They created a smiley face graphic that was so well received that it became Hugo Blue’s logo. The collection will be available at Hugo Boss stores along with other select retailers.

To celebrate the launch, Hugo Boss held a party and activation in Berlin that highlighted the collection. Guests entered through a walkway showered in blue light, and were greeted by a warehouse space that included different spaces dedicated to the collection; a customization zone where local artists like Rafaella Braga and Max Teutsch pierced or painted Hugo Blue pieces, and a multi-level tower where different DJs played throughout the night. There was also an area dedicated to Planet Hugo, where attendees could sit down and play Hugo Blue’s Roblox game. Gamers Clix and Chad Epps were in attendance, showing guests how to play. This launch also coincides with a global campaign shot by Stuart Winecoff starring Reezy, Jasmine Jobson, Teezo Touchdown, Rikimaru, Cara Taylor, and Vinnie Hacker.