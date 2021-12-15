A Ma Maniére expands its in-house brand with the release of its Fall/Winter 2021 apparel collection.

Made up of 43 pieces, James Whitner’s latest offering is a celebration of the sports world and the indelible mark it has left on culture. The brand states that concepts like vigor, teamwork, and “contribution to something bigger than yourself” are all reflected throughout the collection, which delivers elevated sportswear infused with elements of 1990s style.

Key pieces include a varsity jacket crafted from Italian melton wool; a branded denim trucker jacket in selvedge Japanese denim; a hockey jersey that nods to AMM’s founding year; as well as a pair of hand-sewn slim jeans that were detailed by a team of artists.

“A Ma Maniére’s Fall/Winter collection is inspired and rooted in the undeniable impact and heritage of sport on style and culture,” AMM explained in a press release. “Expressed through the brand’s continued commitment to classic, timeless, luxury, every item of the collection was constructed to evoke the aspirational varsity flair at the heart of modern style … All pieces are crafted and finished with the finest materials, intentionally detailed with the consumer top of mind for perfect fit and wear.”

You can check out the AMM’s Fall/Winter 2021 video presentation above and the lookbook images below. The collection ranges from $150 to $800, and is available exclusively at AMM locations in Atlanta, D.C., and Houston, as well as the brand’s online store.