Virgil Abloh, whose new track with Serpentwithfeet is out now, has announced a series of physical and digital men's fashion events in Paris for January.

The public experiences, which carry the collective title Louis Vuitton: Walk in the Park, are designed to build on the existing concepts and icons conceived for the house by Abloh. First up is the temporary residency on Rue du Pont Neuf, which invites fans to interact with the iconic footwear and accessory elements from Spring/Summer 2019 to Spring/Summer 2021.

Meanwhile, over at the Louis Vuitton Maison Vendôme, an augmented reality experience has been developed that’s accessible via the LV app. From there, guests can interact with the Zoooom mascots, which were conceptualized as part of the Spring/Summer 2021 show.

The fun comes to a close with the presentation of the Fall/Winter 2021 men's collection.

The public temporary space on Rue du Pont Neuf, which runs from Jan. 8-Jan. 31, serves as the "first chapter" of the Walk in the Park story. For the first time, visitors will have the chance to rediscover and procure the legendary LV men’s sneakers from Abloh. Visitors can also look forward to a Hall of Fame featuring the five rarest and most exclusive editions of the trademark LV trainer, which was first introduced to the public as part of the Spring/Summer 2019 lineup.

The latest LV trainer upcycling, straight from the Spring/Summer 2021 collection, will be available to buy in five new colorways including an exclusive Paris edition.

Image via Louis Vuitton

For more info on the month-long Walk in the Park experiences, peep this.