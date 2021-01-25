Teyana Taylor may have announced her retirement from music following issues with her record label, but her artistic career is far from over. As a new creative director for PrettyLittleThing, the Harlem native has released her debut collection with the online British retailer.

The capsule is inspired by Taylor’s own signature style which pays homage to ‘90s icons and “encapsulates female sexuality, allowing you to own your confidence and be proud of who you are,” according to the brand’s site.

“I wanted the collection to be fun and reflect the way I dress,” Taylor told BET. “The new collection is where girly and tomboy meets.”

Designed by Taylor herself, the 25-piece collection features a range of baggy pants, tight body suits, bodycon printed dresses, and couture-inspired outerwear. The line also includes vegan faux leather items, pops of neon, and chocolatey browns.

Image via PrettyLittleThing

“Do you remember back then when everything fit cute? It was talkin’. It was doing what it had to do,” she said of the collection. “Well, I wanted my new collection to have that classic '90s feel and look to it. I have some vegan leather looks that are very Jean Paul Gaultier meets hip hop and R&B '90s streetwear.”

This is Taylor’s first drop in her year-long partnership with PrettyLittleThing, where the multi-hyphenate hopes to elevate the brand.

“Being the creative director of PrettyLittleThing is very exciting,” she explained. “It is a lot that I want to do, and there are some changes that I want to make to better the company. I am a very hands-on person, and when I’m invested in something, I want to know everything.”

You can shop Teyana Taylor’s new collection on PrettyLittleThing.