Naomi Osaka is joining the Louis Vuitton team as the latest House ambassador.

The hugely influential tennis star, per a press release shared Monday, will make her debut in this role in the Spring/Summer 2021 fashion campaign featuring photography by LV's Director of Women's Collections Nicolas Ghesquière.

Image via Louis Vuitton

"Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion; and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton," Naomi said in a statement. "It is such an honour to work with Nicolas —he's a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me."

In an Instagram post, the history-making athlete (and recent Beats by Dre ad star) recalled an LV-related story from her childhood.

"Funny story: I first bought my mom a LV bag when I was 15 as a birthday present," she said. "And it's kinda been a tradition since. Do I call this a full circle moment? Yes."

Image via Louis Vuitton

When announcing the new House ambassador honor, Nicolas praised Naomi as "an exceptional woman" who both represents an entire generation and stands as "a role model" for all.

"I am in awe of Naomi," he said. "She stays true to herself and doesn’t compromise on her values."

Back in November, Namoi dropped a new Nike collection. She also appeared with Marcus Rashford, Kevin Durant, Sabrina Ionescu, and more in Nike's year-ending "You Can't Be Stopped" ad.