Anticipation for Gucci's collaboration with the The North Face is understandably high. So much so, that when the Italian fashion house launched the collection's campaign Tuesday morning, a source told Complex that Gucci's website crashed for about 10 minutes due to increased traffic.

In the months since the collaboration was announced, customers have been patiently waiting to get a first look. Gucci president/CEO Marco Bizzarri previously told WWD that the label's creative director, Alessandro Michele, was granted access to The North Face's archives, providing him an extensive look at the brand's decades-long approach to technical wear.

"The North Face was founded in the Sixties in San Francisco and Alessandro is very much drawn to and interested in that decade, as well as the Seventies," Bizzarri said.

The '60s influence is on full display in the collection's campaign images, shot by Daniel Shea, as well as its accompanying video, directed by Michele. We see models against a scenic backdrop in the Alps, while donning an assortment of co-branded ready-to-wear pieces, accessories, and footwear. Inspired by the idea of exploration and adventure, the range consists of goose-feather down coats, quilted jackets, nylon shirts, down jumpsuits, and a range of knitwear and fleece. There's also a solid offering of luggage in new graphic patterns, a dome-shaped backpack, a tent, sleeping bag, and a unisex hiking boot available in brown, black, and cream leather.

You can check out the forthcoming collection in the visual above and campaign shots below. Gucci x The North Face will hit select stores in China on Dec. 29, and worldwide locations during the first week of January. Those who are looking to get early access to the collection can enter a special online drawing at Gucci.com beginning Wednesday.