Jerry Lorenzo closed out 2020 with another collaborative drop.

Last week, the Fear of God founder/designer released a range of Essential baseball caps made in collaboration with New Era. The collection sees Lorenzo put his signature minimalist spin on New Era's 9FIFTY and 59FIFTY caps, both of which are presented in muted, versatile colors. The former is available now in natural tones goat, beluga, and moonstruck, while the latter comes in classic black and navy. The 59FIFTY design also pays tribute to Lorenzo's father and MLB legend Jerry Manuel, who played in the league between 1975 and 1982 before going on to coach and manage.

The Fear of God Essentials x New Era collaboration is available now exclusively at Nordstrom locations and its website. The 59FIFTY is priced at $65 and the 9FIFTY is $49. You can check out the designs in the images below.

The collaborative release comes just weeks after Lorenzo announced his long-term partnership with Adidas. The designer will lead the creative and business strategy for the brand's global basketball division. He will also work with Adidas to create Fear of God Athletics, a line that will focuses on performance wear and lifestyle products.