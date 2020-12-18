Britney Spears predicted the future when she sang “my loneliness is killing me,” and I must confess her new collaboration with The Hundreds is the perfect present for those of us wishing to transport to a different time.

The Los Angeles streetwear brand wraps 2020 with a nostalgic clothing drop honoring the Princess of Pop’s ascent to superstardom in 1998, after releasing her iconic hit “...Baby One More Time.” That Diamond-certified single pushed Britney from the Mickey Mouse Club to the top of the Billboard charts, putting out two of the highest selling albums of all time before she turned 20.

This one-of-a-kind collaboration uses some of the popstar’s iconic photos and lyrics, while incorporating some memorable trends of the time, including Puffy Nylon Pullover Jackets, Mock-Neck Fleeces, and baggy Football Jerseys. The collection also includes a variety of t-shirts and hoodies that come in bright and grungy color ways.

“The year 1999 feels like a century ago with all that’s happened since, but we still remember it like it was yesterday. So, it only made sense we’d focus on such a beautiful time when things were just simpler, and way more fun,” a statement about the collaboration reads. “Britney Spears was the soundtrack to that time in our lives. Whether you played her debut album on non-stop repeat in your Discman or just simply couldn’t escape the Diamond-certified classic anywhere you went, Britney left her mark on each and every one of us. This collection celebrates that colossal moment in time.”

The Hundreds X Britney Spears collection is now available online, at The Hundreds Los Angeles flagship on Fairfax, and in select retailers.