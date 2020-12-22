Jerry Lorenzo has commemorated his latest business deal in permanent way.

Just hours after announcing his long-term partnership with Adidas, the Fear of God founder took to social media to unveil his Three Stripes neck tattoo. The minimalist design is a nod to one of the sportswear giant's most recognizable trademarks: those three parallel lines that are seen throughout Adidas' apparel, footwear, and accessories designs.

Lorenzo, a previous Nike collaborator, was recently appointed as the head of Adidas' growing basketball division, driving both its business and creative strategies. As part of the deal, Lorenzo will work with the Adidas team to establish Fear of God Athletics, an off-shoot brand that will focus on activewear and performance basketball products.

"This is a role that is unprecedented in its very nature and nuanced attribution that it defies all titles and traditional definitions," Lorenzo said in a press release. "This is a fearless move where shared vision and conviction are at the heart of the accretion of two brands shaping sports and culture, with the purpose to truly multiply our nuanced strengths to revolutionize the performance basketball industry forever. Adidas and Fear of God share the same dream for the future of basketball, on and beyond the court, and we look forward to changing the face of the industry through a new model that will unfold before us in the coming years."

Stay tuned as more details about the Lorenzo and Adidas partnership become available.