In celebration of Bad Boys' 25th anniversary, the action-comedy franchise released a clothing capsule just in time for the holidays.

The nine-piece range includes T-shirts, pullover hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, and a couple of accessories, most of which are presented in monochromatic colorways such as black, oatmeal, and heather gray. The graphics featured throughout the collection pay homage to the original 1995 film as well as its 2003 and 2020 sequels. You'll see screen-printed quotes and photos of the film's two main protagonists—Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, respectively. The collection is centered on the franchise's motto, "We ride together, we die together."

You can check out pieces from the limited-edition collection below. Items range from $15 to $65 and are available now until Dec. 20 at the franchise's official webstore.

The collection arrives exactly 11 months after Bad Boys for Life hit theaters. Smith reflected on the franchise's legacy during the third installment's Los Angeles premiere back in January.

"Of the movies I’ve done where people walk up on the street and say, 'Hey, man, when are you going to do another one?' Bad Boys is the one," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Nobody is asking for Pursuit of Happiness 2."