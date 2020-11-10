Graphic tees have been a wave for years. This wardrobe essential is quite possibly the most versatile piece you can have in your closet, taking you from DIY projects and quarantine WFH fits to the office (remember when we went to those?). The trend has been here for a while, with retailers like Urban Outfitters and Zara producing graphic tees with a “well loved” feel previously reserved for T-shirts seeing years of wear, washes, and donation bins. While you can source these tees anywhere these days, not all of them are a) actually vintage, and b) actually that cool.

My favorites come from either my dad’s closet (a collection built from decades of Jimmy Buffet concerts), “hole in the wall” vintage shops in Hoboken, or hours spent scouring eBay. Some of the most loved tees in my collection include a vintage Looney Tunes tee from the early '90s, original Disney tags and double graphic included, or a collection of Bull’s tees from iconic charity games. Many of these have come from different cities or online collections, but Toronto, Canada is my homebase, so I’ve found a few killer Toronto spots where I’ve sourced some outstanding (real) vintage tees. These are five of my favorites in the city.