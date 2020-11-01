Takashi Murakami adorned a room at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. with his trademark flower motif.

The Japanese artist took to Instagram to share photos of the room, showing how his iconic patterns adorned the walls, doors, and even the room’s CT/PET scanner. “My Flower works were installed to wrap a CT/PET scanner, and the wallpaper at the Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC,” he wrote. “Thank you to the RxArt team for the arrangements.”

The endeavor was organized by Gagosian and RxArt.

His work seems entirely appropriate for a children’s hospital, helping to brighten the room where doctors use the CT scanner to identify bone and joint problems, or other conditions like cancer and heart disease.

The Children’s National Hospital is regarded to be one of the top 10 pediatric hospitals in the country. Last year, the hospital treated more than 219,000 children from the U.S. and across the world. This is just one of the latest projects that Murakami has been working on. In mid-October, he donated a piece of artwork for a treasure hunt that took place in the Grand Palais.