British clothing imprint Represent have linked up with the world's biggest eSports team Faze for a distressed capsule collaboration.

Arising from the years of friendship Represent have had with its founding members, Banks, Temperrr, and Taav, the collection envisions Represent's mascot in an unseen and unique way, fusing together the two brands' progressive and forward-thinking audiences.

Co-branded design graphics feature on faded and distressed tees and hoodies, dropping just in time alongside the release of next-gen consoles, Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X in the UK.

The collection will be released exclusively on the Represent website at 8PM GMT – get a closer look at the capsule in full below.