Louis Vuitton and/or NBA aficionados got an even more in-depth look at the first wave of the two entities' multi-year partnership on Friday.

"Louis Vuitton and the NBA are both icons and leaders in their respective fields, and the joining of the two promises exciting and surprising moments, forging historic memories together," Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Michael Burke said earlier this year when first sharing word of the global partnership. "Louis Vuitton has long been associated with the world's most coveted trophies, and with this iconic partnership the legacy continues—victory does indeed travel in Louis Vuitton!"

Highlights from the collection include sunglasses, multiple footwear options, blazers, bags, wallets, and much more.

When walking fans through his intentions behind the link-up back in October, creative director Virgil Abloh touted the collection as a celebration of "the cultural contribution of basketball and its diverse characters, and the idea of relatability as a force of unity today."

Below, enjoy a selection of newly released product shots from the collection. The LV x NBA partnership is set up as a three-year experience, so expect even more in the months to come.

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

Image via Louis Vuitton x NBA

The pieces were brought to life under the artistic eye of Abloh, who shared a look at the "men's ideation team for the NBA" on Friday. The IG post in question also gave fans a look at the virtual MSG shopping experience, which will soon be able to be enjoyed in full right here.