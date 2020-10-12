After much speculation and rumored glances at possible pieces, Louis Vuitton has formally announced its first menswear capsule collection as part of its three-year partnership with the NBA.

The LVxNBA collection, crafted under the artistic direction of Virgil Abloh, is based on the idea of the player's wardrobe and aims to capture that spirit across the luxury brand's interpretation of three main dress codes: travels and transits, game arrivals, and press conferences.

The collection features limited edition takes on apparel, accessories, shoes, trunks, and more.

"Fashion muses aren't predictable. Ideas of luxury can be found in the sports world and its champions as much as in traditional forms of artistry," Abloh said in a statement. "This collection celebrates the cultural contribution of basketball and its diverse characters, and the idea of relatability as a force of unity today."

Over the weekend, the Larry O'Brien trophy was awarded to the Los Angeles Lakers in its bespoke Louis Vuitton trophy travel case.

Below, get a closer look at the LVxNBA collection:

