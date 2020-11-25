Lauren London continues to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle in a permanent way.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal her latest tattoo in honor of the late rapper, whom she was dating at the time of his death. London's Instagram story shows her lying on a couch as tattoo artist Steve Wiebe works on the forearm piece.

Wiebe shared a close-up of the finished ink on the same day, revealing it was a copy of a love note Nipsey had written to his longtime girlfriend: "2 Lauren you my heart love you more! – Ermias," the note read.

Weeks after Nipsey's death, London received a portrait tattoo of the rapper on her other forearm. The piece included the phrase "God Will Rise," which is the meaning of Nipsey's birth name, Ermias. (Nipsey had the same phrase tattooed on his face.)

"Real Love Never Dies," she captioned an Instagram photo of the piece. "When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC."

Nipsey died on March 31, 2019 after he was shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. Authorities arrested suspected gunman Eric Holder, who had allegedly confronted Nipsey shortly before he opened fire. The 29-year-old was indicted on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Holder's trial has been delayed due to the pandemic.