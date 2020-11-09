The brand has been strong, but now it's fortified with the strength of industrial construction boots.

On Monday, Timberland announced its upcoming collaboration with late night show hosts and comedy duo Desus Nice and the Kid Mero. Similar to the way their respective comedic approaches complement each other, both Desus and Mero took on two different iconic styles of Timberlands and made them their own.

Mero put his twist on the "Beef and Broccoli" colorway of the Waterproof Field Boot. His boot hearkens back to his days as a street artist in the Bronx, featuring custom graffiti art on the quarter panel and summer squash logo stamp. They also bear one of his many AKA's, "East Tremont Stevie B," on the tongue.

Desus took on the classic 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boot, keeping the signature black leather and tan laces. To truly make the boot his own, he added gray and red pull tabs and a composition notebook-style label signed by both him and Mero.

"Growing up in the Bronx, we wore Timbs for every occasion," the Bodega Boys explained. "There’s a boot for everything—school, graffiti, watching our beloved hometown teams, and of course... the beach. We can’t wait to see y’all rocking these in line at the bodega while you invent a sandwich on the spot. THIS COLLAB IS A LIFETIME IN THE MAKING. YERR!!"

The collection launches on Nov. 13 at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Footaction. Fans can also get a pair online at the Timberland website or via Eastbay.

Check out the Desus & Mero x Timberland collaboration below.