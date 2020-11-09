The upcoming ComplexLand, Complex Networks' groundbreaking digital experience, has announced the first wave of brands set to showcase within the pandemic-friendly virtual world.

The multi-day experience marks a partnership with Jam 3 and will provide visitors with a free open-world experience that brings the spirit of ComplexCon into the currently-limited circumstances of 2020. Fans can expect live performances, info on curated food vendors, chats with fellow attendees, and much more.

"ComplexLand challenges the passive participation of current digital experiences and presents a world built entirely by imagination, creativity, and passion," Neil Wright, Head of Collaborations and Experiential for Complex Networks, said when announcing the experience back in August. "From our partnership with Jam3 to the brands and artists we'll be announcing soon—we're excited to collaborate with some of the best in the business to bring this one of a kind universe to people across the globe."

Among the first wave of brands announced to be a part of shopping portion of the ComplexLand experience are AAPE, RSVP Gallery, Billionaire Boys Club, PROJECT WOO, FarFeth, COLORSxSTUDIOS, Psychworld, and more. Peep the announcement flyer below:

ComplexLand kicks off on Dec. 7 and runs through Dec. 11. To keep up with the latest, including additional announcements, click here.