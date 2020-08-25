Thanks to COVID-19, the options for festivals and/or any gatherings built around massive gatherings in celebration of art and creativity—a key element of the human experience that's been sorely missed in 2020—have been largely nonexistent.

In lieu of the usual, many artists and brands have stepped up with inventive (and safety-focused) ways of keeping their fans involved. And in that spirit, we are pleased to announce the launch of ComplexLand, an immersive multi-day virtual experience from Complex Networks.

The Jam 3-partnered experience runs from Dec. 7-11 and is perhaps best summarized as a free, open-world virtual destination that—like the in-person ComplexCon events of years past—brings together the increasingly complementary worlds of music, fashion, food, tech, and more.

Visitors to the ComplexLand virtual theme park will be able to watch live performances, shop coveted pieces from a variety of brands, learn more about curated food vendors, talk with fellow attendees, participate in discussions, and much more. As a guest, you'll also be able to craft your very own avatar that's notably equipped with the ability for outfit and sneaker customization. Additionally, select pieces in visitors’ virtual closets will also be available to purchase for real-life wear.

In a statement, Neil Wright—Head of Collaborations and Experiential for Complex Networks—further explained the aim of the ComplexLand mobile and desktop experience amid a year that's tested creatives in inarguably unpredictable ways.

"ComplexLand challenges the passive participation of current digital experiences and presents a world built entirely by imagination, creativity, and passion," Wright said. "From our partnership with Jam3 to the brands and artists we'll be announcing soon—we're excited to collaborate with some of the best in the business to bring this one of a kind universe to people across the globe."

For more, including an option to sign up for email updates on all things ComplexLand, click here.