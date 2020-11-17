Christmas came early for the Beyhive.

On Tuesday, Beyoncé delivered the Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2.2 Black Pack collection, offering another solid range of elevated sports- and casual wear. The much-anticipated drop includes bodysuits, mesh tights, long-sleeve corsets, and cutout sports bras, as well as gender-neutral pieces such as track suits, hoodies, pajama tops, a convertible jacket.

Bey has been teasing the release on social media over the past week, sharing photos and videos of herself rocking standout designs.

The Drip 2.2 Black Pack collection is available now at Adidas' US website. The range will be available globally online Wednesday and will hit stores on Thursday. The staggered release will, no doubt, please plenty of fans who failed to secure items from the last Ivy Park x Adidas drop, which seemingly sold out in the matter of minutes.

