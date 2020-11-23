Pornhub is getting into the holiday spirit.

Last week, the popular adult video site introduced its XXXMAS Collection. The site describes the line as a twist on classic Christmas items like ugly sweaters, holiday mugs, ornaments, and more pieces. Also, in true Pornhub fashion, some of the biggest names in the industry—Asa Akira, Kira Noir, and Pornhub Aria, all of whom are brand ambassadors—were chosen to model the new collection.

The collection helps close out an interesting year for Pornhub. With the pandemic, people being confined to their homes prompted the site to offer a free week of premium subscriptions to help customers fulfill their needs in a socially distant way. It also launched its "Cleanest Porn Ever" series, which instructed viewers on how to minimize the spread of germs while having sex.

View Pornhub's new XXXMAS Collection below.