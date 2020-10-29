PUMA has announced Afrobeats superstar Wizkid as their new ambassador for the relaunch of the PUMA Suede Classics with JD Sports.

The campaign launches November 4 at JD Sports, with all major JD retailers across Europe showcasing the Nigerian singer/songwriter sporting the new drop. Since hitting the scene in 1968, PUMA Suede Classics have become a vital part of streetwear culture. The latest edition comes in three standout colorways: Khaki/White, Triple Black (which is exclusive to JD Sports), and the classic Black/White.

"We're thrilled to have Wizkid as the face of the new PUMA x JD Suede campaign," said PUMA's SportSyle MD. "Wizkid embodies the passion and hustle we look for in someone to represent PUMA, and we look forward to working with him for the AW20 season."

Head to the JD Sports website on Nov. 4 to grab yours.