Polo G has enlisted the collaborative prowess of the Los Angeles-based label Rose in Good Faith for the release of his new limited luxury ready-to-wear capsule collection.

The collection is named Tremani after Polo G's son and sees the Chicago artist—whose gold-certified album The Goat arrived back in May—giving fans a unique blend of everyday luxury pieces and streetwear sensibilities.

Buyers should notice the implementation of hand-drawn art, extensive dye detailing, and meticulously sourced high-quality materials that are always key to any Rose in Good Faith drop. Per a press release, this collab collection—which serves as a soft launch of Polo G’s larger luxury brand—will only be available for purchase until this coming Friday.

Below, peep a selection of shots from the lookbook crafted by L and John Landry at Polo G's home. For purchasing info, click here.

