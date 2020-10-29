Nike has just dropped off its latest ACG collection, using Smith Rock in Oregon – a volcanic structure just a few hours away from Nike’s headquarters – as the inspiration behind the new range, which features an apparel collection and two shoe installments.

All of the pieces in the collection are named after trails around Smith Rock, with the colours and patterns of the rocks represented through graphics across the collection.

As ever with ACG, the Holiday 2020 collection’s apparel hones in on durability and functionality, with 85% of the range made form 90% recycled content across the GORE-TEX-heavy drop.

Standout pieeces involve the waterproof, windproof and breathable 'Misery Range' GORE-TEX jacket, an insulated, packable puffer 'Rope De Dope' Jacket and an extra-cosy Polartec Wolf Tree Hoodie fleece made from 100% recycled materials.

Nike also introduces new footwear for the ACG Holiday 2020 collection. Alongside a new colourway of the Air Nasu silhouette, the collection also features the Mountain Fly GORE-TEX boot, which uses Nike’s NEXT% system, a carbon fiber plate and Nike React foam alongside a totally GORE-TEX upper which is completely waterproof. The silhouette’s outsole features a recycled waffle pattern and multi-directional traction to provide grip in testing terain.

The ACG Holiday 2020 collection will release on November 12 through the Nike app and web store. Check out some standout pieces from the collection lookbook below.