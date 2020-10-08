Kith and heritage American sportswear imprint Russell Athletic have reunited for a upcylced range of garments for 2020 in a range which fuses the brand's past and the present together throughout a host of clean new pieces.

Fresh from dropping their Nike Air Force 1 “NYC” collaboration, KITH and Russell Athletic present a extensive cozy capsule for the colder months features a kimono cardigan, hoodies, crewnecks and shorts all used from Russell Athletics' iconic fleece – which remains one of the most durable materials in the game.

Vintage fans will know Russell Athletic sweaters and fleece use some of the most durable and high-quality fabrics you can find, and this new collection celebrates that heritage by reimagining the sturdy material and mashing it up into patchwork designs into clean new colour palettes.

The collection comprises of 160 unique items upcycled from pieces that date back from 1970-99, with each of the collection's tees featuring a Kith logo printed across the chest.

Speaking about the collection, Kith said: “This marriage of Kith’s patterns and Russell Athletic’s vintage archive serves as the perfect embodiment of this partnership. A specific color palette is exhibited through these styles, as the vintage pieces were sourced according to a specific color range inspired by Kith’s and Russell’s signature tones. Lastly, an embroidered Kith for Russell patch is seen across every style as a final stamp of approval."

The collection is available to cop in-store at Selfridges now – check out the KITH x Russell Athletic range below.