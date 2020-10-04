Kenzō Takada, a Japanese-French designer and the founder of the brand Kenzo, has died aged 81 following complications from COVID-19.

CNN Style reports that the prais-based designer died in Paris on Sunday from coronavirus complications. "It is with immense sadness that the brand K-3 announces the loss of its celebrated artistic director, Kenzō Takada," reads a statement from his luxury K-3 brand. "The world-renowned designer passed away on October 4th, 2020 due to Covid-19 related complications at the age of 81 at the American Hospital, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France."

Takada first gained attention in the '70s for his loud designs with a focus on a jungle aesthetic often with floral accents. "Designer of immense talent, he had given colour and light their place in fashion. Paris is now mourning one of its sons," wrote Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo in a tribute on Twitter.

While he had announced his retirement in 1999 in order to pursue a career in art full-time, he continued to work up until his death this year. His brand K-3 had just launched at the start of the year, making an appearance at a fashion show in Paris in January.

RIP.