Skateboarding legend and streetwear pioneer Keith Hufnagel passed away at age 46 this year following a battle with brain cancer. To pay tribute to the HUF Worldwide founder, who helped pave the way for sneaker and streetwear culture in the early 2000s, his brand has launched an exhibition in Los Angeles.

Entitled HUF FOREVER, the exhibition is available for public viewing at the HVW8 Gallery from Saturday, Oct. 31 until Nov. 8. Open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to the public daily with COVID-19 precautions in place, the showcases features photography from Ari Marcopolous, Giovanni Reda, Tobin Yelland, Atiba Jefferson, and more. There's also a tribute video on display by RB Umali, and a mural from Remio.

HUF will also release a t-shirt paying tribute to the late skate icon. Designed by Cali Dewitt and James Rockin, the shirt will be available at the brand's Los Angeles store and the online shop. All proceeds from the t-shirt, which retails for $40, will go towards the non-profit Phase One Foundation, which support cutting edge cancer research.

"Keith Hufnagel paved the way for all of us," the brand added. "As a respect professional skateboarder, shop owner, brand founder, footwear and apparel designer, creative director, and industry leader. He showed us how to do it, and how to do it right. Keith's legacy will continue to live on at HUF. Today, tomorrow, and forever.

Image via Huf

Image via Huf

Image via Huf

Image via Huf

Image via Huf

Image via Huf

Image via Huf

Image via Huf

Check out some photos from the exhibit above, and see the tribute t-shirt below.