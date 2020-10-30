Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is making no apologies over her Vanity Fair cover shoot, despite what any conservative has to say.

The Democratic representative received criticism this week over the designer labels she donned in the magazine's newly released December issue. The photos show AOC in high-end designs by Loewe, Carolina Herrera, Wales Bonner, Christian Louboutin, Bvlgari, Christopher John Rogers, and more. The Daily Mail reports the featured pieces were priced at an estimated $14,000, which apparently triggered a number of right-wing figures.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham was among the first to highlight the "controversy," as she tweeted an article link titled, "AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse Trump out." AOC directly responded to the post in a series of tweets, stating it was "100% worth it" and she "would do [it] again."

AOC also pointed out that the clothes she wore for the cover shoot didn't belong to her, and reminded Ingraham it was customary for magazines to borrow clothes for editorials. She then called the criticism a transparent gimmick, before encouraging the GOP to "get yourselves together. It's sad."

Congressional candidates David Dudenhoefer and Lauren Boebert were among the GOP figures who also slammed AOC over the borrowed wardrobe. The latter suggested it was hypocritical for a self-described democratic socialist to don clothing most people cannot afford.

AOC's final statement on the controversy was nothing short of perfect: