adidas' latest Sport headphones are a pair of wireless performance headphones designed for athletes going the distance.

Produced in collaboration with Zound Industries, adidas' wireless over-the-ear headphones fuse high-end audio technology and sport performance together to create one of the most innovative bits of tech the Three Stripes have produced to date.

The RPT-01 is the game-changer from adi's current collection, featuring an incredible 40 hours of playtime, washable ear cushions and headband, a 360-degree swivel, and customizable controls. The RPT-01 headphones stand-out function, as far as athletes are concerned, is their sweatproof design, which means you won't be leaving any lasting smells after a big work out.

With co-creation embedded in adidas’ DNA, the RPT-01 headphones were exclusively concepted and tested with the input of adidas’ loyal community of runners and athletes from London, Berlin and Stockholm. The results provide optimal sound quality and long-lasting performance from warm-up through to cool down.

You can cop adidas' RPT-01 headphones from the adidas website. Get a closer look at the model in action below.