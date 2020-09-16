Patta, the Dutch streetwear brand, have revealed a joint clothing and music collab with South East London drummer/jazz superstar Yussef Dayes.

Patta have linked up with one of the UK's brightest young musicians to release a new visual titled Blackfriars, in which Dayes debuts the tracksuit he collaboratively designed with them.

The artist flexes the 'fit in the Barka-directed "Blackfriars" video, which sees him join his father and friends while riding horses and performing the slick new track.

The tracksuit jacket features black, green, red and yellow panels in a patchwork design, while the track-pants arrive in a more understated aesthetic that features yellow and red stripes running down both sides.

Patta and Dayes' Panel Relaxed Tracksuit will drop alongside a 12" vinyl of the Blackfriars EP on September 18, featuring five drum-only songs from the UK jazz pioneer.

Watch the "Blackfriars above, take a closer look at the tracksuit below, and head to the Patta webstore on September 18 to cop it.