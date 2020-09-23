The North Face have re-introduced their classic 'Yellow Icons' range, bringing the colour of choice for explorers across the globe back across a host of staple pieces from the renowned outerwear brand.

From the top of Everest to the streets of London and New York City, the colour has come to define the brand both out in the wild and on the streets. First introduced in 1970 with the launch of Acapulco Gold, the colourway originally introduced to make climbers stand out on mountain tops is now regarded as a streetwear staple after adorning the brand’s most iconic pieces down the years.

The North Face reintroduces this iconic colourway by bringing iconic styles with it and re-imaginging them for the street. The bright and bold colourway now comes across key pieces including the retro Nuptse jacket and the Himalayan Down Parka, which are ready made for the winter months approach.

The collection is available now on The North Face website, select The North Face stores and select retailers. Get a closer look at the 'Yellow Icons' range below.