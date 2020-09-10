If you'd like a shot at bagging a free piece of AAPE merch, listen up.

AAPE and Complex Style have linked up in celebration of the new AAPE store in New York City. Followers of both the @ComplexStyle and @aapestoreus pages on Instagram will have a chance at winning one of the five prizes listed below:

One (1x) AAPE by A Bathing Ape T-Shirt

One (1x) AAPE by A Bathing Ape Hoodie

One (1x) AAPE by A Bathing Ape Crewneck

One (1x) AAPE by A Bathing Ape Cap

One (1x) AAPE by A Bathing Ape Skatedeck

The contest begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sept. 10 and runs through 11:59 E.T. on Sept. 14. Entry may be achieved by: following @ComplexStyle and @aapestoreus on Instagram and leaving a comment on the applicable @ComplexStyle IG post. You can only enter a maximum of one time during the sweepstakes period, with the use of multiple and/or automated accounts resulting in disqualification.

Each winner will receive one prize. For the full rundown of official rules, click here.

AAPE by A Bathing Ape, a diffusion line of the A Bathing Ape label, recently announced the official opening of its New York shop at 340 Lafayette Street. The location marks the brand's first storefront in NYC and just the second shop to open stateside, with the other being the AAPE store in Los Angeles, which kicked off business back in 2017.

The New York location aims to give consumers an "elevated shopping experience" in a variety of ways, including the use of touchpoints throughout the shop and AAPE's first Digital Feature Wall, which consists of a series of massive screens.