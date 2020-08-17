Supreme has unveiled its slate of Fall/Winter 2020 pieces, including—as longtime aficionados already know—a number of covetable accessories boasting nods to pop culture juggernauts.

The new lookbook gives fans a closer look at the GORE-TEX 700-Fill Down Parka, the Supreme x Smurfs Denim Trucker Jacket, the Blow Back Rayon Shirt, the Aerial Tapestry Regular Jean, the Static Sweater, the Leather Collar Work Jacket, and much more. On the accessories front, a notable highlight is a collab with noted crafter of fine jewelry pieces Jacob & Co. including stainless steel four-time-zone watches and 14K Gold Lock Pendant.

Collectors can also look forward to a Supreme x Mortal Kombat arcade game boasting Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat III. And if Supreme-branded toothpaste is on your shopping list, the Fall/Winter 2020 collection is making that a reality.

Over the weekend, the brand released a new video ad featuring none other than Katt Williams. In the clip, embedded above, the comedian urges everyone to wear a mask—seriously, wear a f*cking mask—and accurately refers to Trump as a "clown" running the country.

Below, peep the full Supreme Fall/Winter 2020 lookbook:

And here's a selection of images of those aforementioned covetable accessories, Jacob & Co. collabs (and a Supreme-branded Chucky doll) included:

The Fall/Winter 2020 collection launches in stores and online on Aug. 20. For Japan, the launch is set for Aug. 22.