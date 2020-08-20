Streetwear vanguard, OBEY, has linked up with Dickies to release a limited-edition garment and accessory collection.

Looking to merge the looks of streetwear and workwear, this collaboration gives the century-long Dickies heritage a millennial spin in a capsule that fits perfectly for the streets. Key items include the Unlined Eisenhower Jacket, Work Shirt, and 873 Slim Straight Work Pants. Each item comes in the classic khaki and navy Dickies colourways. Obey put their stamp on proceedings through featuring their iconic face logo that comes spotted across each item.

Outfits can also be rounded off with the featured heavyweight pocket T-shirts, crewnecks and hooded sweaters, and bucket hats.

This collaboration is one of the most exciting ones we've seen this year. Have a closer look at the items below and head to the Dickies store to grab your favourites.