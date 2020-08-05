As we move into the back-end of summer, the sneaker game has really picked up the pace. With stores being back open – providing you use face masks, of course – the time for adding fresh heat to your collection has finally arrived.

After previously looking at garments that would be suitable for a cozy day in quarantine season, we're now turning out attention to the hottest sneakers out right now. Keeping our selection versatile, silhouettes have been chosen to fit all styles, from contemporary summer favourites to fashion-forward future grails.

Scroll through our selections below.