Billionaire Boys Club has locked down another exciting collaboration.

About a month after teaming up with TheFutureParty, Pharrell Williams' premium streetwear brand has announced a limited edition capsule collection with the Call of Duty League. The range takes BBC's forward-thinking streetwear aesthetic and injects them with elements from the popular first-person shooter video game. Glitch effect graphics and a digi-tiger camouflage pattern is featured throughout the collection, resulting in a futuristic, military-inspired look.

Greg Locsin, the senior creative manager at BBC, acknowledged the ways the streetwear and gaming world intersected, and said the partnership with the Call of Duty League was the perfect opportunity for BBC to explore this space.

"We see collaboration proposals come through our inboxes left and right, but when considering new partners, Mimi [Choi, BBC's director of brand partnerships] and I always try to identify untapped sectors that would be exciting for our fans while still expanding our presence within new markets. When we learned of the Call of Duty League opportunity, we found our brands share a lot of common ground: an eye for innovation, an obsession with technology… but most importantly an inherently aspirational appeal. We see these players, not just playing video games but chasing their passion, and for a living too. We see ourselves in all of them, and realize how amazing it is for them to have these opportunities.

"Call of Duty League sits at the intersection of gaming, sports, and culture, and so it’s only natural for us to look to iconic brands like Billionaire Boys Club as partners for truly unique collaborations," said Johanna Faries, Call of Duty League’s commissioner. "Our players are the best Call of Duty players in the world, but they are also bona fide influencers. They fully recognize their impact on fans and fellow players worldwide, and they have some of the strongest fashion game around. This collab hopefully gives them even more elite street cred as much as it will for CDL fans."

"We’re proud of the efforts made throughout Call of Duty League’s inaugural season to bring e-sports, fashion, and music together in fresh ways. This collaboration is one of the best articulations of that strategy, and it’s exciting to continue to push these creative boundaries in just our first year."

You can check out the collection, which includes T-shirts, hoodies, and more, below.

The BBC x Call of Duty League capsule will be available for pre-sale on Aug. 28 at the BBC Icecream online store. The pieces will hit BBC's New York and Miami flagships a few weeks later.